Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday, officials said.

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

CRPF headquarters in Delhi has been sealed after a staff member was tested Covid-19 positive (Diwakar Prasad//HT File Photo)

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday, they said.

The force has informed the district surveillance officer for “initiating required protocols” as per medical guidelines, for time-bound proper sealing of the building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.



They said a contact tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who came in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building. The CRPF is the country’s largest paramilitary force.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
May 03, 2020 11:20 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
May 03, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra conducts over 1.61 lakh Covid-19 tests, state tally nears 12,300-mark
May 03, 2020 13:47 IST
South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting May 6
May 03, 2020 13:46 IST
We need social solidarity, not social distancing
May 03, 2020 13:45 IST
One more Nanded returnee tests positive in Mohali, taking district count to 94
May 03, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.