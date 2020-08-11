CRPF jawan accused of rape by minor girl in Tripura, case lodged

The rape survivor is now seven months pregnant, the police said. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Representative Photo)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been charged with allegedly raping a minor girl and making her pregnant. The incident occurred at a village of Kailasahar in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The case was filed late on Sunday evening but the jawan is yet to be arrested. The 35-year-old is posted at CRPF 124th battalion located in Shalbagan, few kilometres from state capital Agartala.

According to sources in state police, the 17-year-old claimed in her complaint that the CRPF jawan, also her neighbour, raped her repeatedly for nearly seven months. She became pregnant but the accused denied the fact, she further said.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 417, 376 (c) (m) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“After lodging the case, we forwarded a letter to 124 battalion commandant about the incident. We are waiting for their reply till tomorrow. If we don’t get any reply by tomorrow, we will decide about our next course of action,” said Rinki Debbarma, officer in-charge of Kailasahar Women Police Station.

The rape survivor is now seven months pregnant, she added. Meanwhile, the CRPF jawan could not be contacted for his reaction.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old man was arrested for raping his minor neighbour in Sepahijala district.

Last month, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Khowai District and police had held 10 accused people involved in the case.

The same month, a 24-year-old was arrested for raping his seven-year-old neighbour in Khowai District.