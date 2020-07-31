CRPF jawan arrested on rape charges in Chhattisgarh after complaint from woman: Police

The woman said that the incident took place on July 27. The CRPF jawan was arrested on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Maoist-hit Sukma district, police said on Thursday.

The jawan was posted in CRPF camp in Dubbakota area of South Sukma.

“The victim came to us on Wednesday evening and lodged a complaint. We immediately lodged a case under Section 376 of Indian Penal Court (IPC) and started investigation,” Sukma Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha, told Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, the woman identified the jawan, after which he was arrested by Dornapal police.

As per the woman’s complaint, on July 27, she took out her cattle to graze in a field near the CRPF camp when the accused jawan came and forcefully raped her.

“The woman saw the accused going towards CRPF camp and went back to her village. She narrated the incident to some of the family members and on Thursday reached police station to lodge a complaint,” said the SP.

Sources said that the accused jawan was quarantined outside the camp of CRPF since he recently returned from Balaghat after leave.

“Investigation of the case is going on,” the SP added.