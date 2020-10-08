Sections
CRPF jawan killed by terrorists cremated, CM offers kin Rs 1 crore, govt job

Tripathi was killed in the terror attack while on road opening duty in Pulwama’s Pampore area on Monday.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 08:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to the mortal remains of CRPF jawan Dhirendra Tripathi. (PTI Photo)

The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Dhirendra Tripathi who died in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on October 5 was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Padiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Wednesday, as per government officials.

Prior to the cremation, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Tripathi after reaching the village and announced a ‘shraddha nidhi’ of Rs one crore and a government job to a family member.

“Shraddha Nidhi of Rs 1 crore will be provided to the family of martyr Tripathi, the true son of Bharat Mata. He cannot be brought back but the state government stands with his family. Any one member of the family will be given a government job as per the wish of late Tripathi’s wife or family. A school or an institution and a road of the village will be named after the martyr. His statue will also be installed in a government school or at any other appropriate place,” Chouhan said.

A state government statement also referred to the circumstances of Tripathi’s death.

“CRPF jawan Dhirendra Tripathi was at the front during operational duty at around 5pm two days back. At about the same time, an Indian Army jawan was seriously injured in a cowardly attack by terrorists. Dhirendra Tripathi was martyred in this attack. The attack was carried out when the jawans were successfully finishing their duty and coming back to the camp. Apart from Tripathi, Shailendra Pratap Singh of Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh was also martyred in the attack. Three other soldiers were seriously injured in this incident.”

