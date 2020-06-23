Sections
Home / India News / CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama

CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama

The encounter had erupted in Bundzoo area of Pulwama district early on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 07:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Two to three militants were believed to be trapped in the encounter, which is underway. (PTI)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and two terrorists were shot dead by security forces during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

The encounter had erupted in Bundzoo area of Pulwama district early on Tuesday after the operation was launched on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village.

The CRPF personnel was injured when the terrorists fired at the cordon party and later succumbed to his injuries.

Two to three militants were believed to be trapped in the encounter, which is underway.



An Indian Army spokesperson said two AK-47 assault rifles have recovered from the encounter site. The area is being searched, officials added.

On Monday, a group of terrorists managed to escape during search operations in the forests of Verinag in Anantnag district.

