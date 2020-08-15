CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists

Naresh Kumar joined the force in 2013 and he hails from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. (ANI Photo)

Highly decorated CRPF officer Naresh Kumar has dedicated his 7th gallantry medal, awarded on the 74th Independence Day today, to his buddy Mohd. Yasin Teli, who died fighting JeM terrorists in Pulwama. Naresh Kumar was awarded the latest honour for leading his team in an operation to kill three terrorists who attacked a security force camp near the Srinagar airport in 2017.

The 35-year-old assistant commandant joined the force in 2013 and has been decorated with the 6th bar to Police Medal for Gallantry, which is his seventh gallantry medal in the last four years.

Naresh Kumar is from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and he won his first gallantry medal in 2017. He has been heading the elite quick action team (QAT) of the central force in the Kashmir Valley till recently. Speaking about his phenomenal achievement, Naresh says he wants to dedicate it to his buddy who was slain in an anti-terrorist operation.

“I want to dedicate my medal to my buddy Shaheed Mohd. Yasin Teli, who was killed in an operation by JeM terrorists in Pulwama. My team and I neutralized 3 JeM terrorists in an operation for which I have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG),” AC Naresh Kumar told ANI.

The CRPF describes Kumar as an officer with “sharp tactical acumen and indomitable courage”.

Kumar has a B Tech degree from Punjabi University, Patiala. His wife Sheetal Rawat also serves in the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant. She was Kumar’s batch mate. Speaking about family, Kumar says the nation comes first.

“My parents used to get information from the news that I am in some operation. During operation, it is not possible to talk, but I do it right after finishing the operations. Parents get worried but, the nation comes first,” Kumar said.

While Kumar says he was elated for having won the honour yet again, his colleagues in the force say it is well deserved.

“This is his seventh bravery medal in the last four years. He has become the highest medal winner after second-in-command rank officer P R Mishra of the force who has won six such medals including the third highest peacetime medal Shaurya Chakra,” a senior CRPF officer said.

As far as Kumar is concerned, he has a simple desire.

“I wish to keep serving my country and this is what I donned my uniform for,” he said.

The CRPF, country’s largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel, has bagged the second highest 55 gallantry medals this time after 81 medals won by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kumar who has won all his bravery medals for his operation in Jammu and Kashmir says he wishes to return there.