CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper succmbed to his injures after being attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. (ANI Photo)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a five-year boy, who were injured in a terrorist attack along the national highway in Bijbehara of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, have succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Friday.

The terrorists had attacked the CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, according to officials.

More details are awaited.