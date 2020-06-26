Sections
Home / India News / CRPF personnel, minor boy killed in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

CRPF personnel, minor boy killed in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

The militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district around 12 noon, a police official said.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 15:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district. (ANI)

A CRPF jawan and a minor boy were killed when militants attacked a security forces team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district around 12 noon, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel and an eight-year-old boy were injured in the attack.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where both of them succumbed, the official said.



The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he said.

He said the security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the boy’s killing.

“An innocent...boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic and condemned without reservation,” he wrote on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM writes to PM Modi over cancellation of exams amid Covid outbreak
Jun 26, 2020 15:33 IST
Goa 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Result to be declared at gbshse.net, check pass percent, toppers here
Jun 26, 2020 15:35 IST
If China hasn’t occupied territory, why were our 20 soldiers martyred, asks Sonia Gandhi
Jun 26, 2020 15:31 IST
SS Rajamouli shares a 2020 update on Baahubali featuring masks
Jun 26, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.