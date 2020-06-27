CRPF trooper, 6-year-old killed in Anantnag attack

A six-year-old boy and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

In a separate operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, security forces gunned down three militants — believed to be from the Hizbul Mujahideen — and recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

A terrorist fired at a CRPF patrol team on a highway in south Kashmir’s Anantnag’s Bijbehara area around 12:15pm, a police spokesperson said.

Zahid Daas, a terrorist of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Islamic State, was involved in the Bijbehara attack, Kashmir inspector general (IG) Vijay Kumar said later in the day. The police filed a first information report (FIR) against Daas.

“... [the attack] caused injuries to a CRPF trooper and a minor boy. Both were shifted to nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The six-year-old boy who died in the incident was identified as Nehan Yawar, the son of Mohd Yaseen Bhat, a resident of neighbouring Kulgam district.

Senior police and army officers reached the spot and launched an operation in areas adjacent to the highway.

“An innocent six-year-old boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir...May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at this difficult time,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

In Pulwama district’s Tral, forces launched an operation at Chewa Ullar on Thursday evening after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Officials said the first terrorist was killed early on Friday morning and two more were shot dead as the operation progressed. The terrorists, believed to be locals, were hiding in a house, which was damaged in the gunfight.

IG Kumar said after the successful operation, there was no presence of the Hizbul, a local group, in the Tral area. “It has happened for first time since 1989,” he said.

The police said the terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately on the search party, which retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

The police said arms and ammunition including two AK-47 assault rifles, six AK magazines, five AK rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine, and four pistol rounds were recovered from the site.

The bodies of the three militants were sent to Handwara for conducting the last rites after medico-legal formalities, including the collection of DNA.

Security forces have stepped up the offensive in Kashmir Valley and killed over 100 terrorists since the beginning of this year. Forty terrorists were killed in June alone, and most of them were killed in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of militancy in the region.

Among the major successes of security forces this year was the killing of Riyaz Naikoo, a top commander of the Hizbul, in an operation in Beighpora last month.