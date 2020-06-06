Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect

Indian and Chinese military officials are set to hold high delegation-level talks today morning in a bid to resolve the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control. This comes a day after the foreign ministry officials of both nations on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on the disputed Himalayan border.

During Friday’s meeting, both sides agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by their leadership, they “should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Saturday’s meeting will begin at around 9 am IST with an informal meeting and greeting among the officials followed by a breakfast event for the officials. The formal delegation-level talks will begin thereafter.

The location

The talks will take place at the Chinese-side of the Chushul-Moldo Border meeting point.

The delegation

The Indian delegation of officials will include Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps along with 10 other officers who were part of the earlier meetings with the Chinese counterparts.

The Chinese side of the delegation will be represented by Major General Lin Liu, Corps Commander, South Xinjiang Military Division and 10 other officers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who were part of earlier talks with India.

Tensions built up along the LAC following violent clashes between hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors last month. Army officers of the two sides have held several meetings along the disputed border but have been unable to break the impasse.