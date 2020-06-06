Sections
Home / India News / Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect

Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect

Saturday’s meeting will begin at around 9 am IST with an informal meeting and greeting among the officials followed by a breakfast event for the officials. The formal delegation-level talks will begin thereafter.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 08:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National-Flag-of-China-and-India-at-Vijay-Chowk-on-Rajpath-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-Xi-Jinping-President-of-China-to-the-capital-in-New-Delhi-Arvind-Yadav-HT-Photo

Indian and Chinese military officials are set to hold high delegation-level talks today morning in a bid to resolve the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control. This comes a day after the foreign ministry officials of both nations on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on the disputed Himalayan border.

During Friday’s meeting, both sides agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by their leadership, they “should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Won’t allow differences to escalate, both sides say

Saturday’s meeting will begin at around 9 am IST with an informal meeting and greeting among the officials followed by a breakfast event for the officials. The formal delegation-level talks will begin thereafter.

The location



The talks will take place at the Chinese-side of the Chushul-Moldo Border meeting point.



The delegation

The Indian delegation of officials will include Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps along with 10 other officers who were part of the earlier meetings with the Chinese counterparts.

The Chinese side of the delegation will be represented by Major General Lin Liu, Corps Commander, South Xinjiang Military Division and 10 other officers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who were part of earlier talks with India.

Tensions built up along the LAC following violent clashes between hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors last month. Army officers of the two sides have held several meetings along the disputed border but have been unable to break the impasse.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunil Dutt: The father who never stopped fighting for Sanjay Dutt
Jun 06, 2020 08:19 IST
With more than 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, India overtakes Italy to become sixth worst-hit country
Jun 06, 2020 08:15 IST
OPEC, Russia meet to extend record oil cuts, push for compliance
Jun 06, 2020 08:06 IST
‘Youngsters like Ansu Fati could make a difference in La Liga’
Jun 06, 2020 08:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.