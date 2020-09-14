Cured patients in Uttar Pradesh asked to follow Centre’s post-Covid protocol

Balanced nutritious diet, adequate sleep and rest, no smoking and self-health monitoring at home are among other suggested measures. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said it was implementing the post-Covid management protocol announced by the union ministry of health and family welfare.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, said out of the three lakh Covid cases in the state, 2.39 lakh had recovered. At present, there are 68,122 active Covid cases in the state.

The recovered patients had been directed to follow the post-Covid management protocol announced by the central government, he said.

In its advice, the union ministry of health and family stated that after acute Covid-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc.

A holistic approach is required for follow-up care and well-being of post-Covid recovering patients, it said.

Prasad said the post-Covid follow-up protocol advised continuation of the appropriate behaviour — use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing, drinking adequate amount of warm water and taking immunity promoting Ayush medicines prescribed by a qualified practitioner of Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy).

If health permitted, regular household work could be done and professional work was to be resumed in a graded manner, he said.

The recovered patients were advised mild moderate exercises, including yogasana, pranayama, meditation, breathing exercises, daily morning and evening walk at a comfortable pace.

The other suggestions include balanced nutritious diet, adequate sleep and rest, avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol and do self-health monitoring at home.

“If there is persistent dry cough, do saline gargle and take steam inhalation. Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, SpO2 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion and focal weakness,” he said.

The protocol also advises recovered individuals to share their positive experience with friends and relatives using social media, take support of community-based self-help groups, seek psycho-social support from peers, health workers and counsellors, participate in a group session of yoga and meditation with social distancing.

The first follow-up visit (physical/ telephonic) should be within seven days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where the patient underwent treatment. The subsequent treatment/visit should be with the nearest medical practitioner. If patients, who underwent home isolation, complained of persisting symptoms, they would have to visit the nearest health facility. The severe cases requiring critical care support would need more stringent follow-up, he said.