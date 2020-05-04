Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Customers in line outside liquor shops in Mumbai since 6 am, authorities yet to give green signal

Customers in line outside liquor shops in Mumbai since 6 am, authorities yet to give green signal

Wine shop owners in Mumbai said they will start operations only after getting the order from the district collector.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:31 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Health workers wearing hazmat suits and masks are accompanied by police officers as they conduct an inspection in a residential area, to check for Covid-19, in Dharavi in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)

People rushed to liquor shops in Maharashtra early on Monday after the state government announced some relaxation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I have been without liquor from the last two months and had a strong urge to consume it. I got up early morning as there would be rush later and I cannot take a risk,” said Sachin Ghate, who lined up outside a liquor shop at Lalbaug in Mumbai at 6 am.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd asking people to come after the shops were opened.

However, the liquor shops were not opened till noon as shopkeepers did not get any order.



The Excise Department said the delay was due to technical issues.

“We will issue the orders today itself to allow opening of wine shops in some time. We have resumed work after three days and have shortage of manpower. Hence it is taking time,” Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap said.



The Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops even in Covid-19 affected Mumbai and Pune - both in red zones. Shops selling liquor as well as non-essential goods will have to ensure six-feet distance between two people and not allow more than five people at a time.

