Sections
Home / India News / Customs grill gunman of UAE consular’s attaché in Kerala gold smuggling case

Customs grill gunman of UAE consular’s attaché in Kerala gold smuggling case

Investigators suspect that the gunman enacted a suicide drama to divert attention in the gold smuggling case.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:20 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The gunman told investigators that he had escorted some consignments as directed by consulate officials he never had any idea about the content and he came to know about concealed gold from media reports. (Representative image)

Customs sleuths probing the Kerala gold smuggling case on Monday questioned the gunman of United Arab Emirates (UAE) consular’s attaché who is recuperating in a hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on July 17, a top official said.

He reportedly told them that though he escorted some consignments as directed by consulate officials he never had any idea about the content and he came to know about the concealed gold from media reports.

But investigators feel he is an important link in the smuggling racket and the suicide attempt was a drama he enacted to divert attention. They said he will be questioned again after his discharge from the hospital.

“Our investigation is proceeding well. Different agencies are involved. Those who are arrested by the customs will be booked under Customs Act sections 112 A, 112 B, 132 and 133. We will go after those who helped them in the offence. We will get to the bottom of the syndicate this time,” said Customs Commissioner in-charge of Kerala and Laksshdweep Sumit Kumar.



The Customs had seized 30 kg gold from a consignment that came in the name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Later the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but many other central agencies are also involved in the probe. The NIA has arrested four persons and Customs 13 in the case so far.

The smuggling racket has forced the Left-front government to sack two high-ranking officials - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s powerful principal secretary M Sivasankar and his IT fellow Arun Balachandran, for their alleged links with some of the accused.

The CPI (M) has called a meeting of staff members of all ministers on July 23 where it is expected to chalk out a strict code of conduct for them. Some parties in the ruling coalition feel that a free hand to some of the bureaucrats led to such a pass that dented the image of the government when assembly polls are just nine months away.

Meanwhile state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written a letter to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury drawing his attention to latest developments in the state.

“We want to know whether the party condescends to the consultancy raj being promoted by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Now the NIA is set to widen its scope of investigation including the CM’s office,” he said in the letter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 testing made mandatory for 10% of workers in Haridwar industrial units
Jul 20, 2020 18:16 IST
Here’s why your brain forgets things it deems boring, routine
Jul 20, 2020 18:15 IST
Regular exercise prevents high blood pressure, despite high air pollution
Jul 20, 2020 18:10 IST
Here’s how stress in early life leads to depression in adolescence
Jul 20, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.