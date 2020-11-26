CVC warns officials over property returns

Every year, CVC requires Group A, B and C officers across government departments to file details of their properties (Mint)

Taking a dim view of central government officials not filing their property details on time, the Central Vigilance Commission issued a warning to all departments that it will take disciplinary action if they don’t complete the exercise by November 30, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

“Timely filing of property return by officials of ministries/departments/organisations is one of the mandatory requirement under Conduct Rules. Property returns are also a good tool for CVOs (chief vigilance officers) to detect the source of funding of the assets of the officials and to find out whether these have been acquired through legal means,” CVC said in a note to all central government departments, chairman and managing directors of public sector banks and insurance companies. HT reviewed a copy of the note issued on Monday.

“Non-filing of property returns constitutes good and sufficient reasons for instituting disciplinary action against the delinquent officials,” CVC added.

Every year, CVC requires Group A, B and C officers across government departments to file details of their properties. The deadline for this is the last day of January (for details related to the previous year). This year, CVC found, while examining reports submitted by some of the CVOs, that in most organisations, many officials are yet to file their annual immovable or movable property details for the previous year i.e., 2019. The last date for filing this in mostorganisations is January 31.

“Almost nine months have since lapsed and the organisations are yet to secure 100% compliance in this regard,” CVC said.

The government has taken action against some officers who fail to file their property return, by holding their promotions or vigilance clearance as there’s no official data available on the number of defaulters.

The ministry of home affairs has also sent a similar letter to all IPS officers across the country to file their immovable property return for 2020 by January 31 next year. In case the IPS officers failed to submit the details by then, concerned officer’s vigilance clearance will be denied, MHA said. That could affect their next posting