CWC meeting: Kapil Sibal objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘collusion with BJP’ remark, Sonia Gandhi adamant on quitting

The group of Congress leaders, who wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking overhaul of the organisation, did this in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting of the CWC, Congress’ highest decision-making body, has been called after a group of 23 leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi earlier this month seeking an overhaul of the organisation.

The letter was criticised by Rahul Gandhi and leaders loyal to the Gandhi family. In fact, Rahul said that this was done in collusion with BJP.

The remarks upset the group which wrote the letter, with Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign. Kapil Sibal, who was also part of the group which raised concerns, said they have defended the part for 30 years.

“Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP”. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP”!” Sibal tweeted.

Apart from Azad and Sibal, 21 other leaders were part of the group that wrote the letter on overhauling the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, remained adamant on quitting as Congress president. In her opening remarks at the meeting, Gandhi made the offer to quit saying she had given a detailed reply on the issue to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

She also handed over a detailed reply to Venugopal, who read out its contents.

“A year has lapsed now. In the interest of the party, I ask CWC to begin deliberations to put in a place of process of transition to relieve me from my duties,” she said at the meeting.

The crucial meeting of the CWC started in New Delhi amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.