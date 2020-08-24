Sections
Home / India News / CWC meeting: Kapil Sibal objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘collusion with BJP’ remark, Sonia Gandhi adamant on quitting

CWC meeting: Kapil Sibal objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘collusion with BJP’ remark, Sonia Gandhi adamant on quitting

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks also Ghulam Nabi Azad who offered to resign. Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, remained adamant on quitting as Congress president.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi arrives to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi last year. (Reuters File Photo)

The group of Congress leaders, who wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking overhaul of the organisation, did this in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting of the CWC, Congress’ highest decision-making body, has been called after a group of 23 leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi earlier this month seeking an overhaul of the organisation.

The letter was criticised by Rahul Gandhi and leaders loyal to the Gandhi family. In fact, Rahul said that this was done in collusion with BJP.

The remarks upset the group which wrote the letter, with Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign. Kapil Sibal, who was also part of the group which raised concerns, said they have defended the part for 30 years.



“Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP”. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP”!” Sibal tweeted.

 

Apart from Azad and Sibal, 21 other leaders were part of the group that wrote the letter on overhauling the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, remained adamant on quitting as Congress president. In her opening remarks at the meeting, Gandhi made the offer to quit saying she had given a detailed reply on the issue to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

She also handed over a detailed reply to Venugopal, who read out its contents.

“A year has lapsed now. In the interest of the party, I ask CWC to begin deliberations to put in a place of process of transition to relieve me from my duties,” she said at the meeting.

The crucial meeting of the CWC started in New Delhi amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia may open its borders to seven more international flights this week
Aug 24, 2020 13:33 IST
BJP won’t project any CM face in Bengal for 2021 polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Aug 24, 2020 13:31 IST
‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital
Aug 24, 2020 13:21 IST
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign
Aug 24, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.