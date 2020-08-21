CWC to meet soon as clamour for Rahul Gandhi’s return as party chief grows

Sections
On Wednesday, the Congress dismissed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark that she agreed with her brother that a non-Gandhi should become the party chief. The party claimed that millions of Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have demanded internal elections if Rahul Gandhi does not return to the post he gave up in May 2019 (Reuters File Photo )

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to meet soon amid growing clamour for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party once again, people familiar with the development said.

A Congress functionary said the party’s highest decision-making body will primarily deliberate on organisational matters and also discuss current political situation in the country. The proposed meeting assumes significance as Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party’s interim chief on August 10. The party had then said that she will continue on the post till a new president is elected. Reports also suggested that many Congress leaders, including former chief ministers and Members of Parliament, have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an early settlement of the leadership issue.

Leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have demanded internal elections if Rahul Gandhi does not return to the post he gave up in May 2019, owning responsibility for the party’s rout in the general elections. The functionary quoted above said Sonia Gandhi, 73, is not ready to continue in the post and had agreed to be the party’s interim chief last year only on one condition that it will be a temporary arrangement.

On Wednesday, the Congress dismissed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark that she agreed with her brother that a non-Gandhi should become the party chief. The party claimed that millions of Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief as he is suited best for the post.



