Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring 100 kmph winds: All you need to know

Fishing boats anchored at the shore following a warning by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the fishermen to not enter the Arabian Sea for the next two days as a precaution against Cyclone Nisarga, in Thane on Monday. (PTI Photo)

A developing tropical cyclonic storm called Nisarga in the Arabian Sea is moving northwards at a speed of four kilometre per hour and is currently 550 kilometre away from Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nisarga is likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar in Maharashtra’s Raigad and Daman on June 3.

The IMD has issued a red alert for six other districts - Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik, between June 3 and 4.

The development of Nisarga

A low pressure area and a depression are the first two levels used by the IMD to classify cyclones based on their intensity. The depression is likely to intensify and become furious and turn into a cyclonic storm in the wee hours of the morning on June 2 and then into a severe cyclonic storm by June 3.

Nisarga’s path

The deep depression is currently 550 kilometre south-southwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra and 800 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. The depression is likely to move northwards till June 2 morning. It will then re-curve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts during June 3 afternoon, which is when it is likely to make landfall.

Wind speed accompanying Nisarga

When it becomes a severe cyclonic storm, Nisarga will be packing in a wind speed of 105-115 kmph, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour on June 3. According to the IMD, it again will weaken into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70, gusting to 80 kilometre per hour on June 4. Cyclone Amphan, which struck India’s eastern coast last month, was packing in winds upto 180 kmph. It had turned into a super cyclone (category 5 according to IMD) and made landfall ad extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone’s impact

The coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat may experience high speed winds and extremely heavy rainfall during this period. The fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea. IMD’s cyclone track shows that Nisarga will cross very close to the Mumbai coast while entering the land.

Preparations

The Maharashtra government on Monday sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the approaching cyclonic storm Nisarga. Ten units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts, while six others have been kept on a stand-by, officials said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conference and took stock of the state’s preparedness to tackle any eventuality. Adequate precautions are being taken to safeguard chemical and atomic energy plants located in coastal Palghar and Raigad districts.