Home / India News / Cyclist mowed down in hit-and-run case in south Delhi, driver arrested

Cyclist mowed down in hit-and-run case in south Delhi, driver arrested

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 15:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras and found one Swift Dzire car on the road at the time of the incident. (Representative image)

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a cyclist in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday.

They said the accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Gwal Pahari in Gurgaon, was arrested on Sunday. He runs a food stall in the same village.

The deceased man identified as Akhilesh, 30, was on a cycle when the incident took place. He used to work as a manager in a relative’s furniture workshop at Jaunapur village, police said.

On Saturday around 8.40 pm, police received information regarding an accident near Rosewood Farm, Jonapur-Mandi Road.



Police rushed to the spot where Akhilesh was found injured. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras and found one Swift Dzire car on the road at the time of the incident.

It came to light that the car was registered in the name of one Ramesh Kumar, who said that his car was driven by Rohit on Saturday night and it is with him, the officer said.

“Police conducted raids at the residence of the accused and apprehended him. Rohit said that he has given the car at a showroom in Faridabad for repairing,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Thereafter, the car with damage on the front side was recovered from Faridabad, the DCP said. PTI NIT HDA HDA

