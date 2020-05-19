Cyclone Amphan: Amit Shah assures help to Bengal, all fishing activities to be suspended

Sections
IMD said that Cyclone Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands on May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:02 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fishermen bringing in their boats after warning were sounded ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Amphan, in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. (Arabinda Mohapatra/HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) asked all fishing activities to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

These two states will be worst affected by the cyclone, which is packing in wind speeds upto 200 kmph.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her help to deal with situation arising due to the cyclone, news agency ANI reported.

The weather department, however, said that Amphan lay centred in west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ by noon on Tuesday.



The system, which was situated 670 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal, is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal, and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts in the afternoon or evening of Wednesday as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, the IMD said.

Also read: Big challenge to tackle Super Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19 outbreak, says NDRF

The IMD said that Cyclone Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, after losing some steam as it approaches landfall.

Gale wind speeds reaching 240 to 250 kmph were prevailing over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, the Met office said, adding, it will gradually reduce to 200 to 210 kmph gusting to 230 kmph by Tuesday evening.

There is also likelihood of massive harm to standing crops, plantations and orchards, the Met office said.

