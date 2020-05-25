Sections
Cyclone Amphan-hit people get help from various organisations

Cyclone Amphan-hit people get help from various organisations

The Confederation of Indian Industries said they will distribute three tonne of dry food such as biscuits, baby food, milk, instant noodles and other articles.

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Army personnel cutting down and remove the uprooted trees from road aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )

Organisations of different types philanthropic and industrial reached out to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

The Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) have started providing cooked and dry foods to the people who have lost everything because of the cyclone that ravaged the state after making landfall in the evening of May 20 and claimed at least 86 lives.

Bharat Seva Sangha Principal Secretary Swami Biswatmananda said they have activated community kitchen in several affected locations through their ashrams and schools they run to support over 30,000 people with cooked food.

“People had taken shelter in our ashrams and schools in Gangasagar, Namkhana and other locations. I have issued an instruction that none should be turned down. Full-fledged kitchens in North and South 24 Parganas districts have started,” he said.





“CII has formed a task force. It has mobilized relief work and has got in touch with the district administrations.

CII has got in touch with Disaster Management. Government is in the process of preparing requirement list and will send to the CII,” according to a statement of the industrial body.

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission also said it will lend a helping hand to the victims of the Cyclone Amphan.

