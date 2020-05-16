Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan set to intensify, 12 districts in Odisha on alert

Cyclone Amphan set to intensify, 12 districts in Odisha on alert

According to an official release, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire service have been asked to be prepared for Cyclone Amphan.

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:27 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

At present there is no clear indication about the path of Cyclone Amphan but as per the IMDs alert, Odisha government has taken all necessary steps to deal with the cyclonic situation. (Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Odisha government has put 12 districts on alert as a precautionary measure after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday.

--Odisha reviews preparedness

While reviewing the State’s preparedness with senior officials and Collectors, Tripathy asked them to be prepared for any situation and to make all necessary arrangements also keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

--No clear indication about path of cyclonic storm: Special relief commissioner

Talking to mediapersons, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said: “At present there is no clear indication about the path of the Cyclonic Storm, but as per the IMDs alert, State government has taken all necessary steps to deal with the Cyclonic situation.

--12 Odisha districts on alert



“12 districts have been put on alert, as a precautionary measure and Collectors have been asked to be prepared for shifting people to safe places if a situation arises,” Pradeep Jena added.



--Collectors asked to identify buildings to be used as cyclone shelters

“All coastal district Collectors especially North Odisha Collectors have been asked to closely monitor the situation due to the COVID-19 situation. Many multi-purpose cyclone shelters are being used as quarantine centres so collectors have asked to identify alternative buildings to be used as cyclone shelters if needed,” Jena added.

--Forces prepared for relief operations

According to an official release, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire service have been asked to be prepared. Their deployment will be decided after an indication about the clear path of the Cyclonic storm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
‘We’ll suffer greater losses if demand isn’t generated’: Rahul Gandhi
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Covid-19: Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3
May 16, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.