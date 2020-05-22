Sections
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi says nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi says nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, Odisha

PM Modi reviewed the situation in West Bengal and Odisha with Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, two days after the cyclone, the worst in years, devastated their states.

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The prime minister announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal. (PTI)

The nation stands in solidarity with the people of West Bengal and Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after concluding his tour of the two states.

“The central government assures all possible support as well as assistance towards the rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction efforts,” he wrote on Twitter.

He referred to his visit to the two states earlier in the day to review the situation caused by the super cyclone, saying “the nation stands in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in West Bengal and Odisha”.

He also tweeted the messages in Bangla and Odiya.



Modi reviewed the situation in West Bengal and Odisha with Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, two days after the cyclone, the worst in years, devastated their states.

The prime minister announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The prime minister later flew down to Odisha, where he announced a financial assistance of another Rs 500 crore.

