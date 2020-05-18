Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclonic storm, heavy rains forecast for 6 states

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclonic storm, heavy rains forecast for 6 states

The weather bureau said Odisha, West Bengal and its sub-Himalayan parts, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till May 21.

Updated: May 18, 2020 13:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185km per hour on Wednesday. (ANI file photo )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan.

The weather bureau said Odisha, West Bengal and its sub-Himalayan parts, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till May 21.

Cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185km per hour on Wednesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the officials of his ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 4pm. The Prime Minister is NDMA’s chairperson.



The coastal districts in West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for heavy rains and wind speed up to 185kmph as cyclonic storm Amphan is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed at several places to carry out evacuation process of almost 11 lakh people in the coastal areas of these states.

IMD has said extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced UM-PUN) is very likely to intensify further into a super cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards for some time and then north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or the evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165kmph gusting to 185kmph.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prithviraj to return to Kerala, wraps up Aadujeevitham’s Jordan schedule
May 18, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Salutes: Goa-based volunteer calls for need to check mental health issues in migrant labourers
May 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Makers of RRR confirm no special video will be released on Jr NTR’s b’day
May 18, 2020 14:06 IST
Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as legislator, enters state legislative council
May 18, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.