Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan Update: NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

Cyclone Amphan Update: NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

“Only venture out after a cyclone when “all clear” messages are declared by the Government Officials,” NDMA wrote on Twitter.

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:49 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam. (PTI file photo )

Amid cyclone Amphan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government’s green signal.

“Only venture out after a cyclone when “all clear” messages are declared by the Government Officials,” NDMA wrote on Twitter.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 and has had an adverse effect on the weather of various parts of the country.

NDMA said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and squall is likely over Bihar; with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.



Lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and with lightning at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, it said.

The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 3 more deaths, Covid-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
Pak has to learn to live with Covid-19, says Imran; tally crosses 48,000
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
No clear sign that worst is over for global trade, Asian data shows
May 21, 2020 13:41 IST
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off her long hair, watch
May 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.