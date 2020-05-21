Cyclone Amphan Update: NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

Amid cyclone Amphan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government’s green signal.

“Only venture out after a cyclone when “all clear” messages are declared by the Government Officials,” NDMA wrote on Twitter.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 and has had an adverse effect on the weather of various parts of the country.

NDMA said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and squall is likely over Bihar; with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and with lightning at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, it said.

The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam.