Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc on IIM Calcutta campus

Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc on IIM Calcutta campus

At least 85 people were killed in the state and lakhs rendered homeless as Cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a-dozen districts of the state last week

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:41 IST

By Amandeep Shukla | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Many trees were uprooted in the gale blocking roads, puncturing water supply pipes and bringing down electricity and telephone lines, IIM Calcutta director Anju Seth said. (HT Photo )

Cyclone Amphan as it slammed West Bengal last Wednesday also wreaked havoc on the campus of premier business school, IIM Calcutta, which saw several trees uprooted, electricity and telephone lines brought down and the boundary wall caving in.

According to the Indian Institute of Management’s director Anju Seth, no one was injured but classes being conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic stand disrupted.

“When cyclone AMPHAN made landfall on 20 May 2020 in West Bengal, it lashed the IIM Calcutta campus with ferocious wind and rain causing considerable damage to infrastructure. Many trees were uprooted in the gale blocking roads, puncturing water supply pipes and bringing down electricity and telephone lines,” Seth said in a statement.

Falling trees have also severely damaged the campus boundary wall in a number of places as well as a few buildings.



The gale-force winds caused windows and doors in some buildings to blow out and panels of the solar water heating system installed on rooftops to blow away, she added.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured during the cyclone. Our campus is known for its scenic lakes, and our water management systems worked well to ensure that none of the lakes overflowed so that we had no flooding in spite of the torrential rain. Unlike many parts of Kolkata, our advance planning ensured we had no electricity outage,” the IIM director said.

She said numerous measures were undertaken to restore many essential services to the campus.

“We have every expectation that the “Joka Spirit” that the Institute prides itself upon will inspire all stakeholders to participate in rebuilding this great Institute to showcase its pristine and scenic glory,” she said.

Seth added that most of IIM, Calcutta’s students are away from campus after they secured jobs during the placement season or are doing summer internships after completing their first year.

“Our MBA admissions process is continuing with offers being made to prospective entering students but with delays due to telecom network outages in Kolkata. Online classes for our Executive MBA and Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing have also been disrupted due to these outages, and will resume as soon as connectivity is restored,” she said.

At least 85 people were killed in the state and lakhs rendered homeless as Cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a-dozen districts of the state last week, flattening houses, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm
May 25, 2020 15:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.