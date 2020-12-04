Cyclone Burevi likely to emerge in Arabian Sea, may re-intensify

Cyclone Burevi had weakened into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Pamban by Thursday evening. It is likely to cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning with wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph bringing heavy rain to south Tamil Nadu and parts of south Kerala.

There is, however, a possibility that Burevi will emerge in the Arabian Sea and re-intensify, scientists said. With its weakening into a deep depression, concerns about widespread damage or disaster in south of the state or Kerala from a cyclone have been put to rest. “The wind speed has reduced so we are not expecting damage. But there are chances that the depression will merge in Arabian Sea. We cannot say right away what its track or intensity will be. Once it moves over the Arabian Sea we can make some projections. Burevi’s track (Bay of Bengal to Arabian Sea) is not common but it may not be the first case,” said M Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Scientists are also intrigued by Burevi’s track which made landfall over Sri Lanka close to north of Trincomalee between 10.30 and 11.30pm on Wednesday as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. It crossed the narrow strip Palk Strait and the Pamban area and will cross Tamil Nadu as a deep depression. “I cannot say right away that this is the first time we are seeing this track of a cyclone moving over Sri Lanka and India but I have no memory of such a track. Also, some models are indicating that the depression will emerge in the Arabian Sea in a day or two. Its re-intensification from a depression cannot be ruled out,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

Burevi lay over Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram district coast on Thursday night. The associated wind speed is about 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph. The deep depression is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts. It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 40-50kmph gusting to 60 kmph) later on Friday.