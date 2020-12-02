Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert in four Kerala districts for December 3

Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert in four Kerala districts for December 3

Around noon on December 3, the storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centred very close to Pamban.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cloudy weather conditions in Kanyakumari, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, ahead of Cyclone Burevi's expected landfall. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi, the sceond cyclone formed in the southwest region of the Bay of Bengal within a week after cyclone Nivar, is likely to cross Sri Lanka coast tonight. The Indian Meteorological department has issued a red alert in four districts of Kerala — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for December 3 in the view of Burevi.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Burevi

1. As of 2.30pm on Wednesday, the cyclonic storm remained about 110km east-northeast of Sri Lanka, 330km east-southeast of Panban (Tamil Nadu) and 520 km east-northeast of Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu),the IMD said in its bulletin.

2. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area in the morning of December 3.

3. Around noon on December 3, the storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centres very close to Pamban.



4. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari during December 2 night and December 4 early morning with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Photo: IMD

5. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over south Tamil Nadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on December 2 and 3; over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah) on December 3 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4 December and south Kerala on December 3 and 4.

6. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal and north Kerala on December 2 and 3 and heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep on December 3 and 4.

7. Thiruvananthapuram district administration has issued special alert in 48 villages in the wake of cyclone Burevi that has taken form in the Bay of Bengal.

8. Burevi is unlikely to be as intense as Nivar, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

