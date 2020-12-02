Cyclone Burevi to cross Sri Lanka coast tonight, TN coast on Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is likely to begin over south Tamil Nadu, including in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga begin today as cyclonic storm Burevi is brewing over southwest Bay of Bengal.

It moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at around 2am about 300 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 530 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 700 km nearly east of Kanyakumari (India).

It is very likely to intensify further during the next six hours, move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.

Burevi is likely to move westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coasts between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over south Tamil Nadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on December 2 and 3; over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah) on December 3 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4 December and south Kerala on December 3 and 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal and north Kerala on December 2 and 3 and heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep on December 3 and 4.

Squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts) and south Kerala coast (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah districts) from December 2 forenoon. It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from December 2 evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from evening of December 3 for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from December 2 to 3; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from December 2 to 4, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 4.