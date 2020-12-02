Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday: All you need to know

Cyclone Burevi will bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall over areas in South Tamil Nadu including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. (PTI)

South Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts braced for Cyclone Burevi as the storm hovered over southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning. It is expected to cross the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday and the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday.

“Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal about 240 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India) at at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2020m” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Here is all you need to know about the Cyclone Burevi:

1. The storm will bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall over areas in South Tamil Nadu including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga.

2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal, north Kerala and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 2 and 3. Lakshadweep will experience heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4.

3. The storm is likely to move westwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning. It would then cross south Tamil Nadu coasts between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4, IMD said.

4. According to the IMD, the storm will cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 evening or night and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 3 morning. It will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4.

5. IMD has issued a red alert in four south and central Kerala districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta and orange alert in three other districts, in the view of the storm.

6. Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 2 to 3, Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from December 2 to 4, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 4, IMD said.

7. Cyclone Burevi is the second storm to hit Tamil Nadu in less than a week. Last week, “very severe cyclonic storm” Nivar had hit the state.

8. Cyclone Nivar made landfall on November 26, brought heavy rainfall and flooded several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but did not cause any large-scale damage to life or property.