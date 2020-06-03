Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Nisarga: 10 sailors stranded off Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri coast rescued

Cyclone Nisarga: 10 sailors stranded off Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri coast rescued

Four people were injured in Ratnagiri as several houses in Dapoli and Mandangad areas of Ratnagiri district were damaged by the cyclonic storm.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In Thane, fishermen pull a boat as they move to a safer place just before Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nisarga blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall in the coastal town Alibag. (PTI PHOTO.)

Ten sailors stranded on board a ship off the coast of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra due to high tide and very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Nisarga began landfall on Wednesday afternoon, were rescued from the ship by relief teams, according to an official.

The vessel with a 10-member crew was spotted from the Mirya Bunder area of Ratnagiri and relief teams swung into action to bring the sailors to the coast, the official said.

With Cyclone Nisarga hitting the Maharashtra coast, high tides coupled with heavy rains and rough winds pushed the ship towards the coast of Mirakwada, from where the sailors were rescued safely.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported



Heavy rains lashed the Ratnagiri coast as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday afternoon.



Four people were injured in Ratnagiri as several houses in Dapoli and Mandangad areas of Ratnagiri district were damaged by the cyclonic storm. The losses will be compensated after an assessment post the cyclone, Uday Samant, guardian minister, Ratnagiri said on Wednesday.

Tin roofs of several buildings in Ratnagiri, including a small bank in Dapoli area, were blown away by rough winds as the cyclonic storm continued to batter Maharashtra.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 8 Disaster Relief Teams for Maharashtra to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief arising due to Cyclone Nisarga. The teams have been placed at Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud Janjira and Ratnagiri.

ALSO READ | NDRF deploys 43 teams as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra’s Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to maintain operational readiness and ensure immediate relief works as Cyclone Nisarga began moving from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

CM Thackeray is in constant touch with collectors of several districts on the western coast of Maharashtra for updates about the impact of Cyclone Nisarga, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.