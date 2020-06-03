Cyclone Nisarga: 10 sailors stranded off Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri coast rescued

In Thane, fishermen pull a boat as they move to a safer place just before Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nisarga blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall in the coastal town Alibag. (PTI PHOTO.)

Ten sailors stranded on board a ship off the coast of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra due to high tide and very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Nisarga began landfall on Wednesday afternoon, were rescued from the ship by relief teams, according to an official.

The vessel with a 10-member crew was spotted from the Mirya Bunder area of Ratnagiri and relief teams swung into action to bring the sailors to the coast, the official said.

With Cyclone Nisarga hitting the Maharashtra coast, high tides coupled with heavy rains and rough winds pushed the ship towards the coast of Mirakwada, from where the sailors were rescued safely.

Heavy rains lashed the Ratnagiri coast as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Four people were injured in Ratnagiri as several houses in Dapoli and Mandangad areas of Ratnagiri district were damaged by the cyclonic storm. The losses will be compensated after an assessment post the cyclone, Uday Samant, guardian minister, Ratnagiri said on Wednesday.

Tin roofs of several buildings in Ratnagiri, including a small bank in Dapoli area, were blown away by rough winds as the cyclonic storm continued to batter Maharashtra.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 8 Disaster Relief Teams for Maharashtra to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief arising due to Cyclone Nisarga. The teams have been placed at Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud Janjira and Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to maintain operational readiness and ensure immediate relief works as Cyclone Nisarga began moving from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

CM Thackeray is in constant touch with collectors of several districts on the western coast of Maharashtra for updates about the impact of Cyclone Nisarga, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.