Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

Rain and high-speed rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. (PTI)

No aircraft will land or take off at the Mumbai airport between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

“In consultation with AAI, considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs,” the MIAL spokesperson said..

On Tuesday, IndiGo announced that it was cancelling 17 flights from the city and that only three would take off for Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna.

Rain and high sped wind continued to lash Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall close to Alibaug, about 90 km to the city’s south around noon. The cyclone with a wind speed of 120 to 140 kmph, .also forced authorities to close the Bandra-Wrli sea link.

The Maharashtra government has evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan, and brought 7,003 fishing boats back to the shore with the help of disaster management authorities.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has warned that the cyclone is likely to cause severe damage to power lines and poles.

“Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s officers, employees, contractors, and systems are prepared. Let’s all be vigilant and overcome this crisis,” he said.