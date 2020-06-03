Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day on Wednesday including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:16 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Rain and high-speed rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. (PTI)

No aircraft will land or take off at the Mumbai airport between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

“In consultation with AAI, considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs,” the MIAL spokesperson said..

On Tuesday, IndiGo announced that it was cancelling 17 flights from the city and that only three would take off for Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna.



Rain and high sped wind continued to lash Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall close to Alibaug, about 90 km to the city’s south around noon. The cyclone with a wind speed of 120 to 140 kmph, .also forced authorities to close the Bandra-Wrli sea link.

The Maharashtra government has evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan, and brought 7,003 fishing boats back to the shore with the help of disaster management authorities.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has warned that the cyclone is likely to cause severe damage to power lines and poles.

“Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s officers, employees, contractors, and systems are prepared. Let’s all be vigilant and overcome this crisis,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 3,597
Jun 03, 2020 15:13 IST
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Jun 03, 2020 15:17 IST
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Jun 03, 2020 15:14 IST
Neha Bhasin on Viva band reunion in lockdown for Jaago Zara
Jun 03, 2020 15:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.