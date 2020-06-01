Here’s how to live track Cyclonic storm Nisarga

Sections
Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The weather department is set to share more details on the intensity and expected damage caused by cyclone Nisarga once it has clearer pictures. (AFP)

Just days after super cyclonic storm Amphan ravaged parts of West Bengal, Odisha and coastal Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of another cyclonic storm, named Nisarga, that may hit coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on June 3.

“The Low-pressure area intensified into a depression today morning. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross North Maharastra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night,” the IMD tweeted.

The weather department is set to share more details on the intensity and expected damage caused by cyclone Nisarga once it has clearer pictures. However, live tracking of the cyclonic formation is possible and can be done through the IMD website.



“The depression in the south west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone,” Anand Kumar Sharma, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Here’s how to live-track cyclone Nisarga:

• One of the easiest ways to live track and map the current location of any cyclonic formation is by logging on to the IMD website.

• Select ‘Cyclone’ from ‘Our services’ section on the website. The page will have a menu on the left corner from where national, hourly bulletin on cyclone, wind warning and storm surge warning issued by the IMD can be accessed.

• Click on ‘Track of cyclonic disturbance’ and the page will lead to the current status of the cyclonic formations.

• Another way to live-track a cyclonic storm is by visiting another website developed by the IMD.

• The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean has a website that shows all real-time updates of a cyclone.

• Visit rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and the live updates related to the cyclone will be displayed on the homepage.

