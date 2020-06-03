Sections
Cyclone Nisarga latest: Power lines disrupted, houses and roads damaged in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane

Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the afternoon earlier today.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A tree fell on the power lines over the rail tracks between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway station. (HT Photo)

Cyclone Nisarga has begun to move from Mumbai and Thane districts towards north Maharashtra after making a landfall in Alibagh in Raigad district with a wind speed ranging between 100-110 kmph on Wednesday afternoon and causing considerable damage to power supply network, roads, houses and trees in the region. No loss of life has been reported so far from the state but at least four people had been injured in Ratnagiri, where several houses were also reported to have been damaged.

“Four people in Ratnagiri are injured in the cyclone. Several houses in Dapoli and Mandangad tehsil in Ratnagiri district are damaged. The losses will be compensated after assessment,” said Uday Samant, guardian minister, Ratnagiri.

According to ground reports, the situation in Alibagh had begun to stabilize with reduction in wind speed and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams posted there are carrying out ground assessment.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has given instructions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to north Maharashtra before it enters Gujarat.



No loss of life has been reported so far from Mumbai metropolitan region as well, however, incidents of uprooted trees falling on roads or on railway tracks and roofs of tin houses getting blown away have been reported after initial assessments. As a precautionary measure, power supply to 8 substations in Panvel has been cut off by Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited and all consumers have been asked to contact the company’s toll free number in case of electric pole collapse and power outage.

Earlier in the afternoon as the cyclone approached Mumbai, nearly 300 people from the Mora Gaon area in Juhu were shifted. 790 people were also evacuated from various villages along coastal zones in Alibag and shifted to temporary cyclone shelters.

Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 8 disaster relief teams that have been placed at Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud Janjira and Ratnagiri in the state to respond to any requirement for humanitarian assistance & disaster relief arising due to Cyclone Nisarga.

