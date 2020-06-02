Cyclone Nisarga latest: Uddhav confirms receiving PM Modi’s call promising help

Uddhav Thackeray has also asked people in the state to stay indoors for two days on Wednesday and Thursday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening, promising central help in dealing with cyclone Nisarga that is expected to make a landfall near Mumbai and impact western Maharashtra and southern Gujarat with rainfall and winds gusting up to a top speed of 120kmph.

Uddhav’s confirmation of a telephonic chat with PM Modi came soon after a tweet from the prime minister’s office (PMO) informing of the prime minister’s initiative to call up Thackeray and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani with assurance of help with the cyclone situation.

“PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp (Vijay Rupani) and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation,” the PMO added in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister took stock of the preparation to mitigate the possible disastrous impact of the cyclone.

“Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast,” Modi said in a tweet posted in the afternoon.

NDRF teams have already been rushed from different parts of the country to Maharshatra and Gujarat and evacuation of people living in mud houses and other weak structures was in progress.

Uddhav also issued an appeal to people to stay indoors on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Indian weather department, cyclone Nisarga will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on late Wednesday afternoon if its prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea turning into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours holds true.

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray’s office (Maharashtra CMO) had tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs along with five other districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are likely to face most of the brunt of the cyclone.

It added that slum-dwellers in the Mumbai metropolitan region, particularly those living in low-lying areas, have been instructed to evacuate and non-Covid hospitals have been directed to deal with any medical emergency arising in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Measures to prevent power outages and other precautions to safeguard chemical industries and the nuclear power plant in Palghar and Raigad districts were also being taken.