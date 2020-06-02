Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: PM Modi reviews situation, 10 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra

This May 31, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities say that the cyclone brewing in the Arabian sea is expected to cross very close to India's western coast on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP)

Maharashtra and Gujarat remain on standby as the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on the evening of June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed.

The cyclonic storm is expected to inundate low-lying areas, especially in cities like Mumbai and cause structural damage from falling trees and power poles.

Also read | Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days

The severe cyclonic storm, according to IMD, will have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3.

Here are the latest updates:

- Deployment of NDRF teams increases in Maharashtra

With the cyclone expected to make the landfall in Mumbai in less than 24 hours now, 3 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the city. More NDRF teams have also been sent to Raigad (4 teams with 2 enroute), Palghar (2 teams), Thane (2 teams with 1 enroute), Ratnagiri (2 teams with 1 enroute), Sindhudurg (1 team) and Navi Mumbai (1 team enroute).

- Indian Navy gears up for relief and rescue ops in Cyclone Nisarga

With the impending landfall of Cyclone Nisarga in the next 24 hours, authorities are racing against time to deal with it and ensure minimum damage to life and property from the cyclonic storm. Nisarga is expected to make landfall very close to Alibagh in Maharashtra on the afternoon of June 3. An alert has been sounded in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of the cyclonic storm.

- Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD DG

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

- PM reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India. “Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast,” the prime minister tweeted.”Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures,” he said.

- 10 NDRF teams deployed as cyclonic storm approaches, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams at various places in Maharashtra.

The NDRF teams have surveyed the region and have been conducting briefing for the people to explain the damage likely to be caused by the cyclone.

- Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft relay warnings

Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft and on shore stations are continuously relaying warnings about impending adverse weather to merchant vessels and fishermen.

- 5 teams from Andhra Pradesh will also be deployed in Mumbai for rescue operations