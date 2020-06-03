Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall today, high alert in Mumbai

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till Wednesday. (PTI)

Thousands of people were evacuated in low lying areas of Maharastra and Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Nisarga that is expected to hit the country’s western coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rains since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night, ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

The weather bureau said early on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm Nisarga lay centred over the east-central Arabian Sea about 280km west-northwest of Panjim in Goa, 250km south-southwest of Mumbai, 200km south-southwest of Alibagh in Maharashtra and 460km south-southwest of Gujarat’s Surat.

“It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh in Raigad district, of Maharashtra during the afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110kmph gusting to 120kmph,” it added.

Here is what IMD has said so far:

Rainfall warnings

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over north Konkan—Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts—and north Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, Goa and south Gujarat region of Valsad, Navsari, Dang and Surat districts and Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh.

Wind warning

Gale wind, speed reaching 80-90kmph gusting to 100 kmph, is prevailing over the east-central Arabian Sea. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind, speed reaching 80-90kmph gusting to 100 kmph, over the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra and Goa coasts by Wednesday morning and further becoming 100-110kmph gusting to 120 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra (Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane) coast from Wednesday afternoon.

Gale wind, speed reaching 80-90kmph gusting to 100kmph, likely along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and along and off the northeast Arabian Sea, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra and 70-80kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat from Wednesday afternoon.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph is likely to prevail over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 12 hours.

Sea condition

The sea condition will be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra and Goa coasts till Wednesday evening. It is very likely to be very rough to high over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off south Gujarat coast.

Storm surge warning

A storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and 0.5-1 meter height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall.

Warning to fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till Wednesday.

Damage expected

Major damage to thatched houses and huts with the rooftops likely to blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

There will be damage to power and communication lines.

Major damage to unpaved and some damage to paved roads. Flooding of escape routes.

Tree branches may break, large trees may uproot and large dead limbs may blow off from trees. There could be damage to banana and papaya trees.

Major damage to coastal crops and embankments and salt pans.

Action suggested

* Total suspension of fishing operations

* Evacuation from low lying areas

* Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic

* People in affected areas to remain indoors

* Movement in motorboats and small ships unsafe

After landfall

The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to maintain its cyclonic storm intensity for about six hours, while moving north-northeast wards across northcentral Maharashtra.

Under its influence, gale wind reaching 60-70kmph gusting to 80kmph very likely to prevail over Pune and Ahmadnagar and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph adjoining Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are also very likely over these districts on Wednesday.

Damage expected and action suggested for interior districts of Maharashtra—Pune, Ahmadnagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and adjoining Beed.

There could be minor damage to power and communication lines and to unpaved and some damage to paved roads. Tree branches may break and small trees may be uprooted uprooting of small trees.