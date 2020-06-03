Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Nisarga: Two flights diverted and one cancelled due to bad weather in Pune

Cyclone Nisarga: Two flights diverted and one cancelled due to bad weather in Pune

New Delhi: Flight operations have been disrupted at the Pune International Airport on Wednesday morning because of cyclone Nisarga that made landfall at Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Flight operations have been disrupted at the Pune International Airport on Wednesday morning because of cyclone Nisarga that made landfall at Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district accompanied by heavy rains and high wind speed.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that two flights were diverted and a flight was cancelled due to the inclement weather condition.

“A Delhi-Pune flight, which was to arrive at 10.50am, and another Hyderabad-Pune flight that was to arrive at 11.20am were diverted to Surat and Hyderabad, respectively,” said Kuldeep Singh, director, Pune International Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a Delhi-Pune flight was cancelled because of bad weather condition, he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Jun 03, 2020 13:43 IST
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans for online abuse
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Man behind Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy admits mistakes 
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.