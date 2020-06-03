Sections
Home / India News / Watch: Monster waves, blown-away rooftops as super cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai

Watch: Monster waves, blown-away rooftops as super cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga started making landfall at 11.30 am on Wednesday south of Alibag in Maharastra’s Raigad district today.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After completing landfall, super cyclone Nisarga is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm later today before weakening into a deep depression tomorrow . (HT Photo)

The fury of Cyclone Nisarga lashing Maharashtra’s coast was witnessed by many as the super cyclonic storm made landfall on Wednesday. Maharashtra’s coastal area of Ratnagiri witnessed strong winds with the ocean waves heaving due to high tide. Tin roof atop a building in Raigad was blown away while many areas witnessed falling of tress due to strong winds induced by the cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga started making landfall at 11.30 am on Wednesday south of Alibag in Maharastra’s Raigad district with strong winds of 120 to 140kmph, higher than expected. Nisarga is the second severe cyclone to hit Mumbai since 1961.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

NDRF team in Alibag, Maharashtra ( NDRF )

According to the India Meteorological Department, the landfall process of super cyclone Nisarga would be completed in about three hours. 

 Also read: Flights diverted, traffic stopped as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the ground witnessed Nisarga make landfall between Murud and Revdanda areas in Raigad district, just south of Alibag in Maharashtra.



 Also Watch | Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed

According to the weather department, the severe cyclone will cross Maharashtra coast, close to Alibag, around 4 pm today. A red alert has been sounded for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra. Several districts along Gujarat’s coast are also expecting heavy rainfall.

 

SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from Maharashtra and Gujarat while over 40 teams have been deployed in both states.   

After completing landfall, super cyclone Nisarga is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm later today before weakening into a deep depression tomorrow and further waning into a depression later in the day tomorrow, the IMD bulletin on cyclone stated.   

