Sections
Home / India News / Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated

Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated

The storm surge is expected to be 1-2 metres above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and 0.5-1 metre height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:53 IST

By Jayashree Nandi,

Extremely heavy (over 20 cm) rains are expected in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Palghar etc. (PTI)

The depression over east-central Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which will make landfall very close to Alibag, 94 km south of Mumbai, on the afternoon of June 3.

Nisarga is expected to have a wind speed of 100 kmph to 110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

“The landfall location will be very close to Alibag but extensive damage can be expected in Mumbai also,” said Sunita Devi, in-charge of cyclones at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The deep depression is currently located 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).



Also read: How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated

The cyclone is likely to cross the north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3.

The storm surge is expected to be one to two metres above the astronomical tide and is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts at the time of landfall. It is also expected to be about 0.5 to one metre above the astronomical tide and likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district.

Extremely heavy (more than 20 cm) rains are expected in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Palghar.

“Cyclone Nisarga is about to scrape around Mumbai on 3rd June. If that happens, it will be the first-ever cyclone in recorded history to hit the Maharashtra coast in June. Will it bring in floods too?...IMD has forecast a moderate cyclone strengthening up to 100 kmph. It’s not just the direct impact of the winds that we need to worry (about). Forecasts indicate heavy rains up to 200 mm, and INCOIS has forecast storm surges with waves of 3–6 meters as Nisarga approaches landfall,” tweeted Mathew Roxy Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

He added, “If this happens over Mumbai during the high tide time on 3rd June morning—the rains and storm surge and the tide can work together to flood a city that is already clogged. All these events overlap as a ‘compound event’ on a rising sea level in the background.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency
Jun 02, 2020 13:25 IST
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Jun 02, 2020 13:29 IST
‘Modi’s handling of economy a step above junk’: Rahul Gandhi on Moody’s rating
Jun 02, 2020 13:21 IST
Arjun Kapoor lies to friend’s granny about helping out at home
Jun 02, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.