Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar: 1200 rescue troopers deployed, 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

Cyclone Nivar: 1200 rescue troopers deployed, 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

NDRF chief S N Pradhan also said they are prepared for a “high level of intensity and the worst form” of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Chennai

Dark Clouds hover over the city as Cyclone Nivar to cross the state, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the “very severe cyclonic storm” which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

NDRF chief S N Pradhan also said they are prepared for a “high level of intensity and the worst form” of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

“We are keeping a close watch on the development and we are coordinating with the affected states,”he told a press conference here.

“It is a rapidly developing situation and it could take the shape of a very severe cyclonic storm that has a speed of about 120-130 km per hour.” Pradhan said a total of 50 NDRF teams has been earmarked for combating any situation emerging out of the cyclone that is expected to make landfall late Wednesday evening.



An NDRF team typically comprises about 40 rescue troopers.

A total of 22 teams have been pre-deployed while eight are on standby in the two affected states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Pradhan said.

“Out of these 30 teams, 12 are deployed in Tamil Nadu, seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Puducherry”, he said.  An additional 20 teams will be on standby to be airlifted from locations such as Cuttack (Odisha), Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) and Thrissur (Kerala), he said.

The NDRF chief said the teams are equipped with all communication gadgets, pole and tree-cutters and the personnel have been provided with personal protection kits in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“Our teams will continue to be deployed in the affected areas as long as they are required and they will ensure that situations like heavy rainfall, flooding and waterlogging that follow a cyclonic storm are tackled effectively”, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Nov 24, 2020 18:31 IST
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Nov 24, 2020 17:58 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Nov 24, 2020 19:06 IST

latest news

Tarun Gogoi: The man who brought peace and growth to Assam
Nov 24, 2020 19:29 IST
Europe hopes for reset, end to ‘damage control’ under Biden
Nov 24, 2020 19:28 IST
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 19:27 IST
Biden’s team of liberal internationalists
Nov 24, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.