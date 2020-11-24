Sections
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from Centre, tweets PM Modi

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Nivar has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during Wednesday evening.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” PM Modi tweeted. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of #CycloneNivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.”

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Nivar has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during Wednesday evening.

“Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm -- NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal -- (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts - Yellow Message),” the IMD tweeted.



Also Read: Trains and buses cancelled, NDRF teams on alert: Here’s how Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar

According to news agency ANI, rainfall in both states is expected to start from Tuesday and will go on till Thursday. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at the North coastal and delta districts.

 

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami held a review meeting and urged his cabinet members and officials to remain fully alert and take requisite measures. The chief minister announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram along with other districts from 1 PM this afternoon until further orders.

Also Read: Severe cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday

On the other hand, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said that the administration has drawn a multi- pronged to face the cyclonic storm.

The government is working to set up 80 relief centres, relief centres, control rooms in all the departments and rehabilitation of people in low-lying areas. All shops have been asked to close on Tuesday evening, Narayanasamy said adding fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

(With agency inputs)

