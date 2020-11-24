Sections
Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt, tweets Rahul Gandhi; asks people to stay indoors

Termed as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, cyclone Nivar has prompted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel to deploy nearly 1,200 rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 19:40 IST

By hinndustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (PTI)

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked people to take precautions as Cyclone Nivar gathers pace in the southern states of India and asked people to stay indoors.

“Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Termed as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, cyclone Nivar has prompted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel to deploy nearly 1,200 rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby. Nivar is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

The Met department has said that the cyclonic storm, moving at a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph, was very likely to cross the coast between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram, over 50 kms from Chennai on Wednesday late evening.



Nivar is the first cyclone to form in the country since the onset of northeast monsoon on October 28.

Most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal near Nagapattinam are likely to experience rainfall, with some expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry administration have announced a holiday in view of the expected landfall.

The Tamil Nadu government said people may contact the emergency call centres at 044-28888105 and 7338895011.

