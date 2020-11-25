Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nivar updates: TN, Puducherry brace for cyclone set to make landfall tonight

Nivar updates: TN, Puducherry brace for cyclone set to make landfall tonight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had said earlier that Cyclone Nivar was going to make landfall in the evening, updated the forecast to late Wednesday in its 6am bulletin

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fishermen pull their boats along the shore before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, Tuesday. (PTI File Photo )

Cyclone Nivar, which has already intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday night. It may further intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with a wind speed of 120 to 130kmph gusting to 145kmph.

Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6kmph in the past six hours and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310km east southeast of Puducherry and 370km south southeast of Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had said earlier that cyclone was going to make landfall in the evening, updated the forecast to late Wednesday in its 6am bulletin. Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.

Follow latest updates on Cyclone Nivar here

Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials to remove all the hoardings in Chennai: Chennai Corporation Commissioner Thiru. Prakash has instructed officials to remove all the hoardings/ banners etc in the city before 12pm to avoid any danger, AIADMK said in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashes Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past two days. During to the prevailing weather and Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall tonight, authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday, have banned public gatherings, and closed shops and have mobilised thousands of rescue personnel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Nov 25, 2020 10:43 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 10:32 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 08:46 IST

latest news

PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building in Dec: Report
Nov 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Amid racial reckoning, Grammys honour the Black experience
Nov 25, 2020 10:57 IST
19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans
Nov 25, 2020 10:53 IST
TMC desperately trying to fix chinks in armour but new ones continue to show up
Nov 25, 2020 10:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.