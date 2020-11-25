Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, over 1 lakh people evacuated across TN: NDRF chief SN Pradhan

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director-general SN Pradhan said that Cyclone Nivar might make landfall after 2 am on Thursday adding that over one lakh people and over one thousand people have been evacuated in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry respectively.

“Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry,” Pradhan told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Pradhan told ANI that teams of the response force have been on the ground for the last two days.

Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonicstorm’ with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) adding it lies about 90km south east of Cuddalore, 220 km from Chennai and 150 km from Puducherry.

The Chennai airport on Wednesday evening had cancelledall flight operations from tonight 7pm till 7 am on Thursday. The decision hasbeen taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the approaching Cyclone, the airport authorities added.

Meanwhile, the Railways cancelled more than a dozen special trains on Wednesday and Thursday which were scheduled to either originatefrom and terminate in southern states. The Railways added that a full refund will be given for the trains which were fully cancelled in view of the cyclone and the time limit for availing them has been extended to six months from the date of journey.