Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar: Southern Railway, South Western Railway cancel trains. Check full list here

Cyclone Nivar: Southern Railway, South Western Railway cancel trains. Check full list here

Revising an earlier forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department said Cyclone Nivar would make its landfall on Wednesday night instead of the evening as it projected earlier.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu, Nov 24 (ANI): Rainwater enters the residential areas during heavy rain ahead of Cyclone Nivar landfall in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

With Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu late on Wednesday, the Indian Railways has cancelled at least eight trains from and in the southern region. The Southern Railway has cancelled six trains - two for Wednesday, three for Thursday and one for Saturday. Two trains have been cancelled by the South Western Railway for Thursday in view of the impending cyclone.

Additionally, 26 flights to and from Chennai have been cancelled, news agency ANI reported quoting Chennai airport officials as saying.

 

Southern Railway



Cancelled for November 25: Train no 06011 (Kanniyakumari-Nizamuddin Special), 05119 (Rameswaram-Manduadih Special)



Cancelled for November 26: Train no 02066 (Karaikuddi-Chennai Egmore-Karaikuddi Specials), 02636/02635 (Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai Specials), 06795/06976 (Chennai Egmore-Tiruchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Specials)

Cancelled for November 28: Train no 06012 (Nizamuddin-Kanniyakumari Special)

Partially cancelled for November 25: Train no 06232 (Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Special) partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai and will run between Mysuru and Tiruchirappalli

Partally cancelled for November 26: Train no 06231 (Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Special) partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchirappalli and will run between Tiruchirappalli and Mysuru

Partially cancelled for November 25: Train no 06188 (Ernakulam-Karaikkal Special) partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli and Karaikkal and will run between Ernakulam and Tiruchirappalli

Partially cancelled for November 26: Train no 06187 (Karaikkal-Ernakulam Special) partially cancelled between Karaikkal and Tiruchirappalli and will run between Tiruchirappalli and Ernakulam

Partially cancelled for November 26: Train no 02083/02084 (Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore) Jan Shatabdi Specials partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai and will run between Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli

South Western Railway

Train no. 06075/06076 (MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central) Double Decker and 02607/02608 (MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central) Festival Special cancelled for November 26

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Nov 25, 2020 15:12 IST
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Nov 25, 2020 15:13 IST
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Nov 25, 2020 15:32 IST
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Nov 25, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

A used phone can be a blessing for another kid
Nov 25, 2020 15:33 IST
Owaisi trying to divert attention from ‘love-jihad’, says Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash
Nov 25, 2020 15:32 IST
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Nov 25, 2020 15:32 IST
Shona Shona: Sidharth, Shehnaaz Gill spread the Sidnaaz magic
Nov 25, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.