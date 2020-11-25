Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu govt pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of 2015 floods

Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu govt pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of 2015 floods

The administration has taken necessary precautions to release the water in phases and avert flooding, as in 2015, in the event of upsurge in the storage levels, a senior PWD official said

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Chennai

A rapid rise in water levels is anticipated in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivar,likely to cross the state coast on Wednesday (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government is pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of the 2015 floods in the city,as they mounted a vigil on four reservoirs,anticipating a rapid rise in water levels in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivar,likely to cross the state coast on Wednesday.

The administration has taken necessary precautions to release the water in phases and avert flooding, as in 2015, in the event of upsurge in the storage levels, a senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said.

The combined storage level in the reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam stood at 64.15 per cent or 8.156 TMC ft against the full capacity of 12.713 TMC ft, which is slightly higher compared to the quantum two days ago.

Chembarambakkam which has nearly 80 per cent water (21.22 feet against its full level capacity of 24 feet) has become a cause for concern for residents, reminding them of the 2015 deluge.



“Even if rains were to lash the metro, owing to the approaching cyclone, causing the water to rise sharply, there should not be any threat,” a senior PWD official claimed.

When the issue was taken up with Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, he said the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only when there are heavy rains and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river, which has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs water.

“People need not harbour fears about flooding,” he said.

Further, necessary precautions have been taken to release the water in phases and not cause flooding,as in 2015, he told reporters here.

Reddy said people would be intimated in advance about the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake, if the government decides to do so.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 07:43 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Nov 25, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares sweet throwback video
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Sourav Ganguly, Gabba, and a century that was enough
Nov 25, 2020 07:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.