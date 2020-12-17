Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Six of these acquisitions, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will be made from Indian industry, the statement said.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday cleared proposals to procure military equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore, including indigenously designed airborne early warning aircraft and patrol vessels, from the domestic industry.

The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Among the acquisition proposals approved were the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force, next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy, and modular bridges for the Indian Army, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Six of these acquisitions, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will be made from Indian industry, the statement said, without giving further details.

This was the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, and these was the first set of “acceptance of necessity (AoNs)” accorded, the statement said.

A majority of the AoNs were “accorded in the highest categorization of Buy Indian (IDDM)”, according to the statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
by Sweta Goswami
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney pushes for India’s own data protection model
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kashmir ki kani: How a small village revived a dying art
by Mir Ehsan
India’s first Waqf liaison centre set up in Pune
by Nadeem Inamdar
This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue
by Nikita Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.