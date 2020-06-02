Sections
Home / India News / Daily fire bulletin to be issued in Uttarakhand to keep fake news on forest fires under check

Daily fire bulletin to be issued in Uttarakhand to keep fake news on forest fires under check

The bulletin will give updates on active forest fire, area affected, work done to control wildfire, among other details.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:50 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The state forest department is using innovative pine needle check-dam technology in a bid to reduce the forest fire incidents. (HT Photo)

After the rampant spread of fake news last week about raging forest fires in Uttarakhand on social media, the state forest department has decided to release daily fire bulletins starting Tuesday.

The bulletin will give updates on active forest fire, area affected, work done to control wildfire, among other details.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, social media co-ordinator for Uttarakhand forest department, said that the initiative of issuing daily fire bulletins by the department was started after fake news about forests fire raging in Uttarakhand went viral over social media last week.

Also read: With 23 new Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 929



“The fire bulletin will give day-to-day information of active wildfire, details of the fire crew, fire lines, watchtowers, information about control room, how to report on forest fire and other such details. We will also be adding weather forecast for the next two days in the bulletin which will also help people understand the chances of forests catching fire in the state,” said Dhakate.



The fire bulletin which will be released in the evening will be accessible to public on the forest department’s website and its social media handles.

This year forest fire incidents have witnessed a dip compared to last year due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown and frequent rainfall received in the hilly regions of the state.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM, 2 ministers quarantine themselves despite DM’s clean chit

Last month, data released by the Uttarakhand forest department on the area affected by forest fires showed an almost 98% dip this year from April 5 till May 10 compared to the same time last year.

Last year, during the same time period, 675.84 hectares of forest area had been gutted whereas this year only 12.03 hectares of the forest area had been affected till May 10. Till now, over 134.93 hectares of the total forest area has been affected.

In Uttarakhand, 0.17% of total forest cover comes under the extremely fire-prone category, 1.60% under very highly fire-prone, 9.32% under highly fire-prone, 21.66% under moderately fire-prone and 67.25% under less fire-prone category.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Tral
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
HC tells Uttarakhand to provide funds village heads to manage quarantine centres
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
Covid-19 latest: Rajasthan faring best among 10 worst affected states, cites central data
Jun 02, 2020 18:13 IST
Covid-19: Indians, non-whites more at risk of death in England
Jun 02, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.