Daily new cases of Covid-19 remain below 50,000, million tests conducted daily: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that the number of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India have remained below 50,000 for more than 10 days now.

It shared a graph along with the tweet that showed the number of cases from November 21 to December 1. The ministry also said that the number of tests have also gone up - to more than a million daily.

India recorded 31,118 cases of the disease on Tuesday, a snapshot of the Covid-19 situation in the country in last 24 hours showed. The health ministry data also showed that India’s active cases stood at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark.

“Cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11 to December 1 period. In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new Covid-19 cases,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told reporters on Tuesday.

While the tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 94,62,810, a net decline of 11,349 cases was recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours (till Tuesday). As many as 41,985 new recoveries were reported in the last same period.

Sharing the data of the entire month of November, Bhushan said that more than 10.55 lakh tests were conducted daily, while on an average 43,152 new cases and 47,159 recoveries were recorded each day.

He also said that India still figures among the countries having the lowest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths per million population.

The Union health secretary further informed the press briefing that the top five states that have shown a decline in active cases during last month are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The top five states showing a rise in active cases during the same period were Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.