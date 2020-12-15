DakPay: All about India Post Payments Bank digital payment app

Customers of the department of post (India Post) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can now operate their banking service through a mobile application DakPay, which was unveiled by Union minister for communications, electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday. “Launch of DakPay adds up to the legacy of India Post, which is about reaching out to every household. This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps,” Prasad said while launching the app.

Postal secretary and IPPB board chairperson Pradipta Kumar Bisoi said DakPay brings simplified payment solutions to all by offering all customers access to the banking and payments products and services either through an app or in assisted mode with the help of the trusted Postman. “Dak Pay is truly an Indian solution designed to address the financial needs of every Indian,” Bisoi said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DakPay app launched by IPPB:

1. DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country.

2. Through ‘DakPay’, customers can send money to others by implementing Domestic Money Transfers or DMT, scanning QR code as well as and making payment for services/merchants digitally through virtual debit card and with UPI.

3. The app will help in enabling a cashless ecosystem through biometrics, providing interoperable banking services to the customers of any banks and Utility Bill Payment services.

4. The department of post and India Post Payments Bank virtually unveiled the app. “The app is launched as part of its ongoing efforts to provide Digital Financial inclusion at the last mile across India,” IPPB said in a statement.

5. “This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps. I strongly believe that this double strength of service offerings in the form of online payments and home delivery of financial services combined with a nationwide network of the postal department will be another big leap towards Prime Minister’s vision of a financially inclusive and an AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.